London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives £100.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.87).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.80) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($63,851.43). In other news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.80) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($63,851.43). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($117.72), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($537,161.82). Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,647.10 ($122.81) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,071.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,783.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,039.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,684 ($97.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,658 ($122.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,583.33%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

