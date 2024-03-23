Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $258.50. 2,493,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average is $215.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

