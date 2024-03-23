LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Position Increased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,480 shares during the period. LSI Industries accounts for 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of LSI Industries worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,752. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

