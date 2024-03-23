Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $304.19 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after buying an additional 269,653 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,532,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.59.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

