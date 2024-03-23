LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after buying an additional 337,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.11. 364,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,870. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

