LVW Advisors LLC Buys 4,783 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. 2,308,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.