LVW Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $4,865,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,737. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $334.54 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

