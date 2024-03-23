LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after buying an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,149,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,632,000 after purchasing an additional 474,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.01. 1,318,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,501. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

