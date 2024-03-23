LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 831,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

