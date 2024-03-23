LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,192. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

