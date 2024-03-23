LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,830,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

