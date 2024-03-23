LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 11,727,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

