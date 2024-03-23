LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $156.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.