LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,730,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.