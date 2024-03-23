LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

