LVW Advisors LLC Has $40.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.22. 2,204,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,524. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

