LVW Advisors LLC Sells 29,292 Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.02.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

