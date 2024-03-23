LVW Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,500.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.6 %

NDSN traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.52. 189,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,006. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $204.60 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

