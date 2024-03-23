Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Simcha G. Lyons Acquires 15,000 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

