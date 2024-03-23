Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLGF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $23.90.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

