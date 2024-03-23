Mark Hipp Sells 1,875 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

