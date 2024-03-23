Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.04. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

