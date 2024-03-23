Marshall S. Stanton Sells 2,183 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Artivion Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:AORT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
