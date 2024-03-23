Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple accounts for 6.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLP. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

MLP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 36,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $22.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.