McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.
McCoy Global Price Performance
McCoy Global stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
McCoy Global Company Profile
