McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

