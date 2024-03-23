McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 765 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.