McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 4.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $210.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.