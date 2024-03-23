McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

