McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $276.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.