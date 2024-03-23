McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 44,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

