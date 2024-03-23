MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.82.

MEG stock opened at C$30.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.13 and a 12 month high of C$31.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

