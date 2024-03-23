Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 278,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 521,350 shares during the last quarter.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
