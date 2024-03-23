Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 4.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

MU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

