Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

