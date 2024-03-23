MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
Shares of BERZ opened at $2.59 on Friday. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
