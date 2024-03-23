Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.