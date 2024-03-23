Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $9.80. Mistras Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 89,012 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MG

Mistras Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.