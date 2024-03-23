Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

MITK stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 77.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,746 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 427.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

