Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,164,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,136. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.