Mizuho Boosts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $13.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,789 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

