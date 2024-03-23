MKT Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 374,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.