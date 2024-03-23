MKT Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,770,000 after buying an additional 176,831 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. 5,387,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,289. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.