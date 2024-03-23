MKT Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. 6,801,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

