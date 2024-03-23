Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.01 and last traded at $105.69. Approximately 560,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,002,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,312,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

