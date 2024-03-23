Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.99

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.99, with a volume of 2943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.00.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

