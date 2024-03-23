Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,251 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,006,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

