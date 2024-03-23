Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.