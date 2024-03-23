Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.88. 6,126,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

