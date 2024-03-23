Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.63. 2,556,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

